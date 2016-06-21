Hattiesburg City Council approves increasing TIF bonds for District at Midtown project

The Hattiesburg City Council voted Tuesday to increase the amount of money it spends to kickstart the District at Midtown Development.

Kim Bradley, president of the Hattiesburg City Council, said the city always intended to help reimburse developer Rob Tatum for the project through a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF).

However, after Tatum was not fully approved for funding through a program with the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), he came back to the council looking to offset the cost.

Mayor Johnny DuPree said supporting development through TIF districts allows the city to benefit from infrastructure improvements without having to build them itself.

"The upgrades that we get, like sidewalks, streets, water, sewer, drainage are things that are paid for hopefully by the development itself, and things that the we wouldn't actually have to go back and pay for," DuPree said.

DuPree, the council and the Area Development Partnership said this kind of revitalization and development in Midtown is important to connect the city and spur other developer to build in Hattiebsurg.

Ginger Maddox, planning manager at city of Hattiesburg, said the project is the first of its kind for the city.

