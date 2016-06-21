Hattiesburg hires company to help city accurately bill for water

The Hattiesburg City Council approved hiring an independent company to help the city make sure it is accurately billing customers for water usage.

Water Company of America will complete a study of Hattiesburg's water system "to maximize the billable revenue for the city's utility service," according to the contract submitted to the council.

Ward 3 Councilman Carter Carroll said a study like this will help Hattiesburg be sure it is receiving all the money it should be collecting, and that increased revenue should help keep water rates lower for customers.

"It will increase our collections, so once we do that, obviously, it will help keep our costs down," Carroll said. "So the city will come out ahead because we will now start collecting on fees that we are not getting now. Hopefully, that will reduce or keep us from having to raise rates as high as they may have to go."

Carroll said the company should start its study in about six months.

