Forecast: Hot with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm today.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

Hot weather is going to persist today through the weekend with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Although we do have a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms today it looks like rain chances will be quite low each day although a stray shower or thunderstorm will not be ruled out.

The next best chance for rain appears to return to the area on Monday.

The tropics remain quiet at this time.

