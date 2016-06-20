Recent crimes have security in question at Longleaf Trace

Two recent incidents at the Longleaf Trace have security measures in question.

On June 10, an alleged sexual assault occurred on the Longleaf Trace, and an armed robbery and kidnapping also happened in the same area.

Hattiesburg resident Jessica Reeves said she runs on the Longleaf Trace periodically, and she usually feels comfortable during the day, but after last week’s incidents, she does not feel as safe.

“My mom always told me that good things usually do not happen after dark,” Reeves said.

She said she will not be going alone to the trace anymore.

Despite the recent attack, Trace Manager Herlon Pierce said there have only been three incidents in the last 16 years. He wants to ensure the public that the trace is safe.

“We’re safer than parking lots, we’re safer than the malls, we’re safer than most any place in this community,” Pierce said.

He said it is always safe to be proactive and for people to always have their phones with them.

Pierce said security for the trace is handled by local law enforcement.

