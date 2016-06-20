Forecast: Hot week expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Monday morning!

It is going to be a hot week in the Pine Belt!

Although we have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the Pine Belt today it appears much of the week will be on the hot and dry side.

At this time mid 90s or likely beginning Thursday and should stay that way through much of the weekend expect possibly reaching the upper 90s on Sunday!

A tropical depression in the southern Gulf of Mexico will move into Mexico and poses no threat to our area at all.

