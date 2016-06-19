Top 10 iTunes songs

Save the top 10 Billboard music hits to your playlist this week.

iTunes.com list Justin Timberlake, Drake and Calvin Harris and more as this week’s chart headlines.

Capture and compliment your weekend moments with the hottest tunes.

1. CAN'T STOP THE FEELING! - Justin Timberlake

2. One Dance - Drake

3. This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna

4. Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

5. H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line

6. Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers

7. Just Like Fire - P!nk

8. Ride - Twenty One Pilots

9. MeToo - Meghan Trainor

10. Lost Boy - Ruth B.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.