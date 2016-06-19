Over 30 Full Games Launching with Oculus Touch this Year

This is a press release from Facebook.

Today at E3, Oculus announced that Touch will launch later this year with more than 30 full made-for-VR games and hundreds more in development. The team also introduced five new Oculus Ready PCs and shared there are now over 300 apps on the Oculus Store for Gear VR.

Read more about what was announced on the Oculus blog.

