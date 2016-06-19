Father's Day recipe: Hasselback Steak

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -
Today is Father's Day and we have the most delicious way to say thank you. A thick, juicy and smooth steak will remind your dad of his best fatherhood memories. Spoil your papa-bear with Tasty's Hasselback Steak recipe. Here is what you will need:
(Serves 1-2)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons oil (for mushrooms)
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 cups mushrooms, quartered
1 teaspoon salt (for mushrooms)
¼ teaspoon pepper (for mushrooms)
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 egg yolks
¼ cup chives, chopped
1 sirloin steak
2 teaspoons salt (for steak)
2 teaspoons pepper (for steak)2 tablespoons canola oil (for steak)
¼ cup grated Parmesan
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic, cooking until translucent. Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper, cooking until mushrooms are golden brown. Remove from heat.
3. In a medium bowl, combine mushrooms, cream cheese, egg yolks, and chives, stirring until evenly incorporated. Set aside.
4. On a cutting board, season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper.
5. Cut about ¾ of the way through the steak, making the incisions 1-inch part.
6. Pack a spoonful of the mushrooms mixture into each cut in the steak.
7. Heat the oil in a pan over high heat. Sear the steak for about 30 seconds, then bake for 10-15 minutes, depending on how you like your steak cooked.
8. Slice and serve.
9. Enjoy!
Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.