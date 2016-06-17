Mississippi Power representative offers tips to save on electric bill

With temperatures nearing triple digits in the Pine Belt, Jeff Shepard with Mississippi Power said utility bills will likely increase, but there are simple energy tips to save.

“Customers have more control over their power bill than I think they actually realize they do,” Shepard said.

Shepard said the savings begin at one's thermostat.

“We recommend during the summer to set your thermostat to 70 degrees or as close to 78 degrees or as close to 78 as possible,” Shepard said.

He said for every degree that your thermostat is lowered, that is more money out of pocket.

“You are going to see a 3 to 5 percent increase in the amount of energy that you’re going to use every degree below 78,” Shepard said.

Shepard said using one's ceiling fan can help to save money.

“You’ll use your less energy with the air conditioner if you have them on and you’re comfortable in your house. But if you leave the room, turn them off,” Shepard said.

He recommended sealing air leaks around your windows.

"You want to make sure that the cold air is staying inside the house in the summer and in the winter, you want to make sure that the warm air is staying outside the house," Shepard said.

Shepard said it is important to close one's blinds to keep the heat outside of the home.

“You want to keep the curtains and drapes and blinds closed, keeping the heat outside, and cooling the inside of your house,” Shepard said. “Make sure your air conditioning unit is free of any plants, tree limbs or other types of debris."

