HPSD proposes 2016-17 budget

The Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees included community leaders in its search for a new superintendent for the first time ever.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees included community leaders in its search for a new superintendent for the first time ever.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District revealed the names of its finalists for superintendent Wednesday.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District revealed the names of its finalists for superintendent Wednesday.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District has a date to decide on its future funding.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District has a date to decide on its future funding.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District released a financial audit that explains the depth of the district's monetary struggles.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District released a financial audit that explains the depth of the district's monetary struggles.More >>
The search for a superintendent in the Hattiesburg Public School District is one step closer to competition.More >>
The search for a superintendent in the Hattiesburg Public School District is one step closer to competition.More >>
The community got the opportunity to hear from three Superintendent candidates for the Hattiesburg Public School District Sunday afternoon.More >>
The community got the opportunity to hear from three Superintendent candidates for the Hattiesburg Public School District Sunday afternoon.More >>
Hattiesburg Public School Interim Superintendent Greg Ladner sat down with residents, parents and teachers to break down the district's financial crisis and discuss plans for its future. Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.More >>
Hattiesburg Public School Interim Superintendent Greg Ladner sat down with residents, parents and teachers to break down the district's financial crisis and discuss plans for its future. Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.More >>
Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.More >>
Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a man said he was hit by a car during a fight outside a fast food restaurant.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a man said he was hit by a car during a fight outside a fast food restaurant.More >>
The Mississippi Coast is getting some well-deserved attention in a recent issue of Vogue magazine.More >>
The Mississippi Coast is getting some well-deserved attention in a recent issue of Vogue magazine.More >>