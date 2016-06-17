Forecast: Heat Advisory until 7 P.M. this evening.

Good Friday morning!

A very hot and humid day is forecast for the entire area today.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 P.M.

Make sure to drink plenty of fluids if you must be outside for an extended period of time.

You will also want to keep check on elderly folks as well as your pets and livestock to make sure they

hydrated as well.

There may also be one or two strong to possibly severe thunderstorms in the afternoon heat as well.

Slightly cooler and less air is expected arrive during the weekend.