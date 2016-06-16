Forecast: Very hot and humid day expected.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

The hot and humid conditions will continue today and last through as least Saturday with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s with not much rain expected.

If you must be outdoors for a prolonged period of time please drink plenty of fluids. Also make sure the elderly folks with health issues are taken care of and well as your pets and livestock.

Some slightly less humid air may arrive by Sunday!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather