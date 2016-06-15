Forecast: Very humid weather to persist.

Good Wednesday morning!

Hot and humid weather will rule the Pine Belt for the rest of the week.

Today should be the last day for the best rain chances fop awhile with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms expected with highs in the lower to possibly mid 90s.

The rest of the week will feature very hot and humid weather with only isolated showers and thunderstorms expected.

We may reach the upper 90s on Friday!

Stay tuned!

