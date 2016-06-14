Forecast: Hot and humid weather to continue.

Good morning Pine Belt.

It appears that another warm and humid day is on tap with a chance for mainly afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

As we head into the rest of the week expect decreasing chances for showers and thunderstorms but hot temperatures with highs approaching the mid 90s on some days before returning to around 90 by the Sunday.

Expect the humidity levels to be quite high as well.

