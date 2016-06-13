Forecast: Heavy rain possible this afternoon.

Good Monday morning!

Keep an umbrella handy for the next few days as a very moist and humid air mass sits over our area.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and some of those storms may produce heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds.

As we head into the middle and latter parts of the week shower and thunderstorm chances will decrease but the humid and very warm conditions will continue.

