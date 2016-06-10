Laurel animal shelter sees increase in animal abuse cases

Workers at the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel said they are seeing more cases of animal abuse.

President Heather Williams said the shelter sees two to three cruelty cases per week.

Williams said people are abandoning these animals without proper food and water.

Williams said the shelter will continue to press charges against those responsible.

“The number one goal when we're pressing charges on someone that's committed cruelty or neglect is to make them face the penalties for what they've done. It's against the law,” Williams said.

Williams said the shelter has seen 44 cases of animal cruelty in the last few months.

