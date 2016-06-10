Forecast: Hot weekend expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Friday morning everyone!

Hot and humid weather is expected today with highs in the lower to mid 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out but the chances are slim.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Slight chance for an shower or thunderstorm on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.

Better rain chances begin Sunday and last into early next week.

Have a safe weekend!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather