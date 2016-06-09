Hattiesburg officials address concerns over public safety complex

The Council of Neighborhoods Board held its monthly meeting at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center in Hattiesburg to address concerns over the new public safety complex.

Board Member Brown Miller said he’d like to see police and fireman in a much nicer facility.

“I think it’s an embarrassment for our city and it’s certainly an embarrassment for our policemen,” Miller explained.

Board President Linda Walters said a number of critical questions were asked at the meeting, but how much the project will cost is still up in the air.

“They started with a 25-million dollar project and jumped up pretty fast,” Walters explained.

Council members wanted to keep the project under $25 million, but at last check the price had increased more than $10 million. Many Hattiesburg residents are concerned with how much their taxes will increase.

“We will have some ad valorem taxes, but we don’t know what they are,” Walters said.

Councilman Carter Carroll was also at the meeting. He said there are several avenues for funding including grants to help complete the project. He also addressed the timeline for having the project completed.

“This is going to be a massive undertaking and it needs to be done, right, so rather than speed, I’d rather see it done right.

