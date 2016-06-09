Forecast: The heat continues.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

Expect another hot and dry day in the area with mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

On Friday the hot weather will continue with highs in the mid 90s with a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Shower and thunderstorms chances increase as we head into the Sunday through Tuesday time frame.

Highs will continue to be in the lower 90s and most lows in the lower 70s.

