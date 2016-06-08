HPSD releases names of top three superintendent candidates

The Hattiesburg Public School District revealed the names of its finalists for superintendent Wednesday.

HPSD Board of Trustees President Marcus Cathey said the top candidates are Toriano Holloway, assistant superintendent of Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, Janice Johnson, assistant superintendent of Biloxi Public School District and Tony McGee, superintendent of Scott County School District.

Each candidate holds a Ph.D.

According to the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District (SOCSD), Toriano Holloway has 12 years of administrative experience and has served as that district's assistant superintendent for federal programs and operations since 2012. Before going to SOCSD, Holloway was the principal of Harrison Central High School in the Harrison County School District, principal and assistant principal of St. Martin High School in Ocean Springs and assistant principal at Gulfport High School. Before working as an administrator, Holloway began his career as biology teacher at Gulfport High School in 1998. He holds master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi.

According to SOCSD, St. Martin High School was named one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report while under Holloway's leadership, and while working at Harrison Central High School, Holloway increased its quality distribution index by 30 points. That index is used to determine a school’s accreditation level in Mississippi.

SOCSD's website states that the district "overhauled its transportation system to allow students to ride the bus with their peers and to reduce travel time on the bus" under Holloway's direction.

According to the Scott County School District, Tony McGee joined that district in 2015 as superintendent after serving in the same position in the Kosciusko Municipal School District.

McGee started in the Kosciusko Municipal School District as an assistant principal in 1995, and later became principal at the junior high school. He became assistant superintendent in 2006 and superintendent in 2007.

According to the district, McGee earned his associate degree in 1987 at Holmes Junior College. McGee earned a Bachelor of Science in education from Mississippi State University in 1989. McGee worked as the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Southern Mississippi athletic program from 1990 until 1995, and earned a master’s in education administration during the same time. He also earned his doctorate at Mississippi State University.

Janice Johnson has worked as the Assistant Superintendent for Biloxi Public Schools since 2012, she said in a email to WDAM 7 News. In that role, she manages the district's federal programs, implements professional development for the district and supervises elementary programs.

Johnson has 22 years of experience in education, working as a teacher, trainer principal and district director during that time. She has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and teaching from Alcorn State University, a master's in elementary education and teaching from William Carey University and a specialist doctorate from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Cathey said at a board meeting Tuesday the board would conduct final candidate interviews on Sunday, following a public community meeting.

The meeting is Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Hattiesburg High School Auditorium.

Hattiesburgers will be able to meet and hear from the candidates at Sunday's meeting.

