Forecast: Hot weather to continue in the Pine Belt.

Good morning everyone!

The sunny and hot weather will last through at least tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for for Friday but the heat will continue with highs in the mid 90s.

As we head into Thursday into the weekend highs will continue to be in lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s with a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm



