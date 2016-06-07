Video shows woman urinating on merchandise at gas station

A shocking video on social media is gaining national attention.

The video has nearly 60,000 views on the site “THACELEBRITEA.”

It appears to show a woman walking into a convenient store and urinating on merchandise inside the store.

Viewers told WDAM that it happened at a gas station in Laurel, although it has not been confirmed.

We’ve contacted the management to the store in question, but our calls have not been returned.

Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart said this appears to be a misdemeanor crime, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.