HPSD narrows superintendent candidates again, involves public in search

The Hattiesburg Public School District has its top three candidates for its new superintendent, and now the HPSD Board of Trustees is inviting the public to be involved in the selection.

The district will hold a community meeting Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at the Hattiesburg High School auditorium for Hattiesburgers to meet the candidates for the district's top job.

Both Interim Superintendent Greg Ladner and parents said community involvement in the superintendent selection is something they wanted.

"The community, they own the school," Ladner said. "The children from the community go to the schools. Most certainly, we know that shared decision making creates high degrees of ownership, and feeling of ownership. So I am very pleased that the board has decided to go the route of allowing participation. I hope that we fill the auditorium up and that a lot of very positive feedback can come back in such a way that the board is guided to that really, really, good leader for the future."

Ladner's term as superintendent ends on June 30, and the board said it wants a permanent replacement hired by July 1.

