Forecast: The heat is on!

Good morning Pine Belt!

If you like hot weather then the rest of the week is for you!

Very little if any rain is expected today into Friday with highs in the lower 90s for the next few days and in the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday.

For the weekend there is a light chance for a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms but highs will remain in the 90s.

