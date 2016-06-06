Study: Mississippi has the worst state economy

The Magnolia State has the worst state economy, according to a 2016 WalletHub study on U.S. states with the best and worst economies.

Thanks to job gains, lower oil prices and increased consumer spending, 2015 was a banner year for America’s economy.

But the study’s results showed wide disparities in growth from state to state, and Mississippi’s economy was a bust ranking 51st for 2015.

To determine the state economic rankings, WalletHub’s analysts compared the states using factors including economic activity, innovation potential and economic health.

Here are Mississippi's key rankings from the study:

50th – GDP Growth

35th – Percent of Fast-Growing Firms

28th – Exports per Capita

45th – Business Startup Activity

41st – Percent of Jobs in High-Tech Industries

51st – Annual Median Household Income

37th – Nonfarm Payrolls Change

43rd – Immigration of U.S. Knowledge Workers

26th – State-Government Surplus/Deficit per Capita

47th – Unemployment Rate

Other states that ranked high for the worst economies included Arkansas, West Virginia, Maine, New Mexico and Louisiana. Cities with a thriving economy for 2015 were Utah, Washington, California, Massachusetts and Colorado.

