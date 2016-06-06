Hot week ahead.

Good Monday morning!

Partly cloudy and humid today with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

As we head into the rest of the week expect mostly sunny, hot and dry weather with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s and and in the 70s by the weekend.

Tropical Storm Colin will bother Florida and not the Pine Belt.

