South Alabama wins 7-5 against USM in elimination game

South Alabama wins with a 7-5 score over USM in the NCAA Baseball Tallahassee regional elimination game.

The Golden Eagles opened with a strong homerun from Jake Sandlin in the 1st inning.

Jake Sandlin hits a solo homer over right field wall. Southern Miss up 1-0 over Jaguars. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

South Alabama pitcher Austin Bembnoski found himself with 2 outs, 24 pitches and down 1-0.

The 1st inning wrapped up with USM in the lead with one point over South Alabama.

Nick Dawson drove Hadley home with a single in the 2nd inning which added another point for USM.

Tracy Hadley crosses home plate, one of the 3 runs on the day for the Eagles. USM up 3-0 over South Alabama. pic.twitter.com/pHbsVWJpmu — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

Before the end of the 3rd inning Daniel Keating delivered a RBI single center. Golden Eagles soared to 3 points leaving South Alabama behind with 0 points.

USM head coach Scott Berry, left, & Nick Dawson share a moment after the third out of an inning. USM up 3-0. pic.twitter.com/KvwONEzk7N — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

During the bottom of the 4th inning it was clear to see the Golden Eagles wore batting gloves, for better play under rainy skies.

While USM was in the lead, South Alabama had runners on 2nd and 3rd with only 1 out. The South Alabama Jaguars picked up their first hit of the day.

4th inning wrapped up with Roberts striking out.

Rainy weather forced the game to be pushed into suspension mode. Nevertheless, when the game resumed USM had runners on 1st and 2nd with no men out in T5.

Game has been suspended due to weather. USM up 3-0 over South Alabama. pic.twitter.com/Ov14m2CavZ — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

Tarp is covering the field, heavy rain here in Tallahassee. USM leads 3-0. pic.twitter.com/V07ZQSYDMP — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

After a nearly two hour game suspension, the tournament resumed at 2:30 p.m. (CST)

Teams are out on the field warming up, ground crew prepping field. Play resumes at 2:30 (CST). pic.twitter.com/ilU9NSVu5q — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

The tournament resumed with Jake Sandlin on 2nd and Time Lynch on 1st, USM remained in the lead 3-0 at the top of the 5th inning.

PLAY BALL: Players are back on the field, USM with 2 on, no outs. USM up 3-0 over USA in 5th. pic.twitter.com/1nAM7dTtaX — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

Daniel Keating, kept the Golden Eagles in the lead with a RBI single score to leftfield mid 5th inning. USM climbed the score board with a 4-0 score before the bottom of the 5th inning.

Southern Miss continued to lead 4-1 into the bottom 6th inning with Stevie Powers on the mound.

Stevie Powers on the mound for the Golden Eagles, they lead South Alabama 4-0. pic.twitter.com/7XuVRzZnPl — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

South Alabama climbed up the score board during the bottom of 6th inning, taking a lead over USM in a 5-4 score.

Eagles lead is gone and so is Winston. USM making pitching change. USA 5-USM 4. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

Nick Sandlin on the mound now for the Eagles. 2 outs, Eagles need to make it out of this inning, but the damage has been done. USA leads 5-4 — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

In the blink of an eye, Sandlin walks and Jaguars score another single taking another point lead over the Golden Eagles.

Headed to the 7th, USA scored 6 to give them a 6-4 lead over the Eagles. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

As the 7th inning stretch went into play, South Alabama trail blazed past USM with a 6-4 score. South Alabama runners remained on the 1st and 3rd with no men out. Golden Eagle, Austin Millet went in for Jake Sandlin on the mound at the bottom of the 7th inning.

USA threatening again, runners on the corners with no outs. USA leads USM 6-4. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

The Golden Eagles kept hope alive with a double play, Millet replaced with Luke Lowery and South Alabama claimed another point leaving the score 7-4 in the bottom of the 7th.

Lowrey gets the job done. Ground out to the pitcher. To the 8th we go. USA up 7-4 over USM. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

9th inning lead off with Nick Dawson playing a double. Golden Eagles ran Lynch to the Plate with a remaining score of 7-4.

Eagles down to their final 3 outs. Top of 9th. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

USM cuts Jaguars lead to 7-5 but South Alabama defeated and eliminated the Golden Eagles in the final inning. The Golden Eagles' season came to an end at 41-20.

FINAL: USM falls 7-5 to USA. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) June 5, 2016

A 6-run 6th pushes South Alabama to the Regional Final vs. Florida State!



USA 7, Southern Miss 5 - #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Wg6rtufYog — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 5, 2016

