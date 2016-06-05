South Alabama wins 7-5 against USM in elimination game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WDAM) -
South Alabama wins with a 7-5 score over USM in the NCAA Baseball Tallahassee regional elimination game.
The Golden Eagles opened with a strong homerun from Jake Sandlin in the 1st inning.
South Alabama pitcher Austin Bembnoski found himself with 2 outs, 24 pitches and down 1-0.
The 1st inning wrapped up with USM in the lead with one point over South Alabama.
Nick Dawson drove Hadley home with a single in the 2nd inning which added another point for USM.
Before the end of the 3rd inning Daniel Keating delivered a RBI single center. Golden Eagles soared to 3 points leaving South Alabama behind with 0 points.
During the bottom of the 4th inning it was clear to see the Golden Eagles wore batting gloves, for better play under rainy skies.
While USM was in the lead, South Alabama had runners on 2nd and 3rd with only 1 out. The South Alabama Jaguars picked up their first hit of the day.
4th inning wrapped up with Roberts striking out.
Rainy weather forced the game to be pushed into suspension mode. Nevertheless, when the game resumed USM had runners on 1st and 2nd with no men out in T5.
After a nearly two hour game suspension, the tournament resumed at 2:30 p.m. (CST)
The tournament resumed with Jake Sandlin on 2nd and Time Lynch on 1st, USM remained in the lead 3-0 at the top of the 5th inning.
Daniel Keating, kept the Golden Eagles in the lead with a RBI single score to leftfield mid 5th inning. USM climbed the score board with a 4-0 score before the bottom of the 5th inning.
Southern Miss continued to lead 4-1 into the bottom 6th inning with Stevie Powers on the mound.
South Alabama climbed up the score board during the bottom of 6th inning, taking a lead over USM in a 5-4 score.
In the blink of an eye, Sandlin walks and Jaguars score another single taking another point lead over the Golden Eagles.
As the 7th inning stretch went into play, South Alabama trail blazed past USM with a 6-4 score. South Alabama runners remained on the 1st and 3rd with no men out. Golden Eagle, Austin Millet went in for Jake Sandlin on the mound at the bottom of the 7th inning.
The Golden Eagles kept hope alive with a double play, Millet replaced with Luke Lowery and South Alabama claimed another point leaving the score 7-4 in the bottom of the 7th.
9th inning lead off with Nick Dawson playing a double. Golden Eagles ran Lynch to the Plate with a remaining score of 7-4.
USM cuts Jaguars lead to 7-5 but South Alabama defeated and eliminated the Golden Eagles in the final inning. The Golden Eagles' season came to an end at 41-20.
