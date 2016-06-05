FOODIE: Crock Pot Beef and Broccoli

If you are a meat and veggie lover, this recipe is for you! Try a savory sauce made with brown sugar and soy sauce cooked to perfection with beef and broccoli. Get in my belly's cook video breaks down the step by step instructions for this delicious recipe. Here are the ingredients and directions:

Ingredients:

1.5 pounds flank steak, thinly sliced and chopped into 2 inch pieces

1 CUP Beef broth

2/3 CUP Soy sauce

1/3 CUP Brown sugar

1 Tbsp Sesame oil

1 Tbsp Minced garlic

1/4 tsp Red chili flakes

2 Tbsp Corn starch + 4 tablespoons cold water

Directions:

Grease the inside of a slow cooker. Add steak, beef froth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, and chili flakes.

Cover and cook on high for 2-3 hours or low 4-5 hours.

Minutes before serving, uncover the slow cooker.

In a small bowl whisk corn starch and water until dissolved.

Add to slow cooker and stir.

Cover and allow to cook another 20-25 minutes.

Just before serving, place broccoli in a large tupperware, fill with ½ inch of water, and place the lid on in an off-set manner so that the container can vent.

Microwave on high for 3 minutes.

Drain, stir broccoli into slow cooker.

Enjoy!

