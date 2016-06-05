USM vs South Alabama Baseball game suspended due to weather - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM and South Alabama Baseball teams are in a weather delay at the Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. When the game resumes USM will have runners on 1st and 2nd with no men out in T5. Southern Miss 3-0 against South Alabama

