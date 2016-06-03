Hattiesburg files motion to dismiss Lamar Co. annexation appeal

The City of Hattiesburg has filed a motion to dismiss to Lamar County's circuit court appeal against the city's annexation plans.

The motion, filed by Hattiesburg's annexation attorney John Scanlon, states the city is "respectfully requesting that this Court dismiss this matter with prejudice because the matter is brought in the improper venue, Lamar County has no standing, and an appeal of this nature seeking review of an annexation ordinance is improper."

Scanlon said initially when Lamar County's appeal was filed it had "no merit" and wouldn't change Hattiesburg's annexation plans.

Scanlon said it's now up to a judge to decide if the motion to dismiss Lamar County's appeal will be granted or not. If it's granted, Scanlon said that's the end of the county's appeal, but if it's not the appeal will move forward through the court system.

