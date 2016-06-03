Forecast: Much needed rain expected this weekend.

Good Friday morning!!!!.

Much needed rain is in the forecast today into Sunday.

Starting today there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Pine Belt which is expected to last through Sunday. The rain should keep our highs in the 80s.

Drier and hotter weather returns by early next week.

A tropical system may form in the gulf over the weekend but this system, if it does develop, is expected to move towards Florida.

We will watch it for you and keep you informed.

