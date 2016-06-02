Hattiesburg Grand Theatre holds 'The Hollow' movie premiere - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Grand Theatre holds 'The Hollow' movie premiere

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The premier for the movie, “The Hollow,” was held at the Grand Theatre in Hattiesburg Thursday.

The movie is a film production of Hattiesburg’s Miles Doleac.

The film was produced in Mississippi and includes stars James Callis, Christiane Seidel, William Forsythe, William Sadler, David Warshofsky and Jeff Fahey.

Doleac said he is proud the movie showcased Mississippi. 

“We shot it in Hattiesburg, in Seminary and Lumberton, Sumrall (and) Hot Coffee. (These) rich wonderful southern Gothic locations that our state has to offer,” Doleac said. 

