HPSD board interviews superintendent candidates

The Hattiesburg Public School Board of Trustees held another round of interviews Thursday in its search for a new superintendent.

The board held a special called meeting Thursday afternoon and went into executive session shortly after, saying it planned to discuss superintendent candidates.

The entire school board and board attorney Percy Watson were at the meeting.

This is the second round of interviews for the candidates, but Jas N Smith, communications director for the district, said he wasn't sure how many candidates where being interviewed and couldn't say who those candidates were.

Interim Superintendent Greg Ladner's term expires on June 30, and the board hopes to have a permanent superintendent in place by July 1.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.