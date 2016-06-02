Forecast: Wet weekend expected.

Good Thursday morning!

Warm and humid weather will prevail across the Pine Belt from today into the weekend.

Highs today will be around 90 with and isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

As we head into the weekend much better chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist and that's good news for the lawns and gardens.

The anticipated clouds and rains will keep our highs in the 80s.

Drier weather is expected to return by early next week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather