Bond set for Wayne County drug suspects

The five suspects arrested during a drug sweep in Wayne County Tuesday made their initial appearances in court Wednesday.

Kristopher Ricardo Taylor, 36, is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance, transfer and distribution and possession of more than 1 oz of marijuana. His bond was set at $20,000 for each count.

Monica Lynn Maxcey, 36, is charged with one count of selling a controlled substance, distribution and possession. Her bond was set at $35,000.

Alterryal Jawina Harris, 30, is charged with sale of cocaine. His bond was set at $25,000.

Rachel Nicole Allgood, 22, is charged with a controlled substance, enhanced sale of drugs near a church. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Elmer Lamar Holifield, 55, is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance, transfer and distribution. His bond was set at $25,000 per count.

