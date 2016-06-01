Officials discuss dangers of social media fights - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Officials discuss dangers of social media fights

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Videos of fights posted to social media sites like Facebook and Snapchat are a growing trend.

Captain Jerome Jackson with the Laurel Police Department said it is mostly teenagers engaging in the violent acts, but if it does not stop, someone could be seriously hurt.

“There’s an audience that exists that wants to see this type of behavior,” Jackson said.

Jackson said while it is not a crime to film the fights, there could still be consequences.

“If the individual that’s filming it or the individual that’s part of it, if we can even prove that they in any way perpetuated the acts that we see on the video, they will be charged,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the best thing to do is watch your kids are posting to social media because one click of the mouse can have a lasting impact.

“There have been people that have actually died in instances like this,” Jackson said. 

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

