June 1 marks first day of hurricane season

Wednesday marks the first day of the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This year’s hurricane season is predicted to be average season due to El Nino weakening in the Pacific.

Now is the perfect time to stock-up your family’s emergency kit. You can find a full list here.

It is also a good idea to get a plan together on what you and your family will do if a storm heads toward the Pine Belt.

Planning now can make the real thing less stressful.

It has been 11 years since the last major hurricane (Cat 3+) struck the United States.

That last storm was Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

It has also been quiet across the northern Gulf Coast as well.

Hurricane Isaac in 2012 was the last hurricane to make landfall and impact the Pine Belt.

For this reason, meteorologists are worried about people becoming complacent and creating “hurricane amnesia."

Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a bad season.

As with every hurricane season, social media can be a source of good information but it can also be a hype machine for trolls too.

One thing to remember when you see a hurricane forecast is if you do not you do not recognize the source, do not trust it.

If the forecast is out further than five days or totally different from other forecast sources, do not trust it.

While meteorological science is advancing quickly, it is not good enough to regularly forecast storms with accuracy past five days.

Should the situation arise, the First Alert Weather team will be here to keep you safe and updated.

