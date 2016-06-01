Sheriff: Drug offender turns himself in after drug roundup

Another drug offender has turned himself in after The Wayne County Sheriff executed a drug roundup in his county.

Sheriff Jody Ashley issued a warning to drug offenders in the county after five suspects were arrested and charged with various drug offenses Tuesday morning.

"Turn yourself in or we will keep looking for you," Ashley said.

Larry Turner, 36, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning. He is charged with felony selling and transferring of a controlled substance.

Initial appearances for all six suspects are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

