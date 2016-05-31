Wayne County drug roundup nets five

A drug roundup in Wayne County resulted in 5 arrests. Source: WDAM

A drug roundup in Wayne County has landed five people behind bars.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said the department's operation began at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Ashley said his teams made arrests at five different homes in the Wayne County area.

Kristopher Ricardo Taylor, 36, is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance, transfer and distribution and possession of more than 1 oz of marijuana.

Monica Lynn Maxcey, 36, is charged with one count of selling a controlled substance, distribution and possession.

Alterryal Jawina Harris, 30, is charged with sale of cocaine.

Rachel Nicole Allgood, 22, is charged with a controlled substance, enhanced sale of drugs near a church

Elmer Lamar Holifield, 55, is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance, transfer and distribution.

Ashley said the department expects to make more arrests.

"Turn yourself in or we will keep looking for you," Ashley said.

Ashley said these arrests are part of the department's ongoing efforts to keep drugs off the streets in Wayne County.

