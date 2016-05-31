Wayne County drug roundup nets five - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Wayne County drug roundup nets five

A drug roundup in Wayne County resulted in 5 arrests. Source: WDAM A drug roundup in Wayne County resulted in 5 arrests. Source: WDAM
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A drug roundup in Wayne County has landed five people behind bars.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said the department's operation began at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Ashley said his teams made arrests at five different homes in the Wayne County area.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for mugshots of the suspects. 

Kristopher Ricardo Taylor, 36, is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance, transfer and distribution and possession of more than 1 oz of marijuana.

Monica Lynn Maxcey, 36, is charged with one count of selling a controlled substance, distribution and possession.

Alterryal Jawina Harris, 30, is charged with sale of cocaine.

Rachel Nicole Allgood, 22, is charged with a controlled substance, enhanced sale of drugs near a church

Elmer Lamar Holifield, 55, is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance, transfer and distribution.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for raw video from the raid 

Ashley said the department expects to make more arrests.

"Turn yourself in or we will keep looking for you," Ashley said.

Ashley said these arrests are part of the department's ongoing efforts to keep drugs off the streets in Wayne County.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly