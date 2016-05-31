Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms possible today.

Good Tuesday morning!

Hot and humid weather is on tap for today with a showers and a few thunderstorms expected this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows mainly in the upper 60s.

Temps will be in the lower 90s Wednesday into Friday with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Better shower and thunderstorms chances exist for the weekend which should keep our highs in the 80s.

