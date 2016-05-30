Memorial Day 2016 by the numbers

Check out these fun facts about Memorial Day from WalletHub.com Source: WalletHub

We all know the real reason for Memorial Day, which is to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. But did you know these statistics about the holiday?

According to a recent study conducted by Wallet Hub, there are plenty of fun facts that span beyond the grilling and time spent around the pool.

According to the study, 62 percent of American plan to barbecue this weekend, and 818 hotdogs are consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

About 39 percent of Americans plan to travel, with 89 percent of those travelers driving to their destination. About 2.6 million people will travel by plane.

Shoppers will also be out and about, with discounts ranging from 20 to 90 percent at home goods and clothing stores.

For more Memorial Day fun facts, check out the full study.

