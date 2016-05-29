Southern Miss wins C-USA Baseball Championship

The University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Men's Baseball Team has won the 2016 Men's C-USA championship title Sunday afternoon at the Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss faced off with Houston's Rice University on a 90 degree spring day in Hattiesburg.

During the first inning both teams maintained a 0-0 score until the end of the 2nd, the Golden Eagles turned a double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam with Rice leading with 1.

Roberts pitched around a leadoff single in the end of the 3rd, leaving the Golden Eagles down with 0 and Rice up with 1.

Things started to change in the Mid 5th, Chuckie Robinson hit surprising score which tied up the game in the 5th inning.

The 7th inning ended with a second double play of the day from the Golden Eagles, keeping the game in a 1-1 score.

Nick Sandlin, with his 11 saves on to pitch for the Golden Eagles in the ninth and leading 3-1.

