Forecast: Warmer weather on the way.

Good morning and happy Friday everyone!

It's going to be a rather humid and mostly cloudy day in the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and around 90 on Sunday. A stray shower can't be ruled out but chances look slim.

For Memorial Day and into early next week looks hot with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Welcome to Summer !

