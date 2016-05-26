Black bear spotted in Forrest Co. resident's backyard

A black bear was spotted in a resident’s backyard in the Dixie community in Forrest County Thursday evening.

Resident Ponda Lee saw the bear roaming in her backyard around 7 p.m. on Ralston Road just off Hwy 49.

Authorities have not located the bear yet.

Lee said other residents should be aware of the bear’s existence and pay close attention when they or their children are outside.

If you have any sightings of the bear, contact your local sheriff’s department.

MOBILE USERS: VIEW PHOTOS HERE.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.