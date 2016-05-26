Officials warn the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Officials warn the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

With temperatures on the rise, officials are warning people that it is never safe to leave a child inside a hot car.

Lt. Jason Gardner with the Ellisville Fire Department said temperatures can reach up to 150 degrees inside a car.

"(Children) can’t unlock the door, they can’t get themselves out,” Gardner said.

Last week, another child died after being left in a hot car in Grenda, Mississippi.

Investigator Scott Wuertz  with the Ellisville Police Department said parents should pay more attention because it can easily happen.

“If you take your child to school on a regular basis and your spouse or another family member drops that child off at school, call them,” Wuertz added.

Wuertz said putting reminders in your car could help prevent these incidents.

“If nothing more, get a piece of string, tie it to the car carrier and to your arm. That way when you get out of the car, it'll tug on you and it will remind you,” Wuertz said.

