Forecast: Warm Memorial Day weekend expected.

Good morning Pine Belt!

Warm weather will continue today into the weekend.

Showers chances remain very low through Saturday and are not much better as we head into the early part of next week although we can't rule out a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm each day.

Highs will gradually rise from the 80s into the lower 90s by Sunday into next week.

