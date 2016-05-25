Forecast: Warm weather to continue.

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday.

Mostly sunny and quite warm today with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The weekend looks hot with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

