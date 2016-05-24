USM students offered new way to watch cable television

This is a press release from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Comcast has announced the launch of Xfinity On Campus to T he University of Southern Mississippi, enabling students who live on the Hattiesburg campus to watch live TV and On Demand cable services on their laptops, tablets and smartphones.

The cable service, which is included with room and board for students living in all University residences, is now available for use at their convenience. Southern Miss is the first university in Mississippi to offer Xfinity On Campus to students.

“Southern Miss students who choose to live on campus expect high quality accommodations and services,” said Dr. Scott Blackwell, Director of Residence Life at Southern Miss. “Xfinity on Campus will add a new dimension to residence living for our students and will certainly meet their cable TV expectations.”

Xfinity On Campus provides approximately 90 live cable channels including every major broadcast network, as well as channels like AMC, Bravo, Comedy Central, ESPN, FX and MTV. The service also includes access to thousands of current season TV shows and hit movies via Xfinity On Demand.

While off campus, students can log in to authenticate and access online programming that’s part of their subscription via TV Everywhere websites and apps such as WatchESPN and FXNOW.

“We are thrilled that Southern Miss is the first school in Mississippi to offer Xfinity on Campus to its students,” said Kerry McKelvey, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast. “We are seeing an increasing trend of millennials who take their content on the go and watch at their convenience – a true shift from traditional consumer viewing habits.”

Millennials are the largest generation in the U.S. and are watching more TV on computers, tablets and smartphones than ever before. Nearly 106 million Americans watch TV online today, and that number is expected to grow to 145 million by 2017.

