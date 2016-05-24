Forecast: The sunny and warm weather continues today.

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Another mainly sunny and quite warm day is on tap for the Pine Belt with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

For the most part the rest of the work week looks dry with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

As we head into the weekend there is a slightly better chance of getting and isolated afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

We may 90 by Sunday!

Sounds like Summer is slowing taking over!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather