Forecast: Very nice weather ahead.

Good Monday morning!

Our very nice weather from the weekend will spill over into much of this week.

For today and Tuesday expect sunny and warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Much of the week will be dry with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

We will add a 20% chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm to the forecast for the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather